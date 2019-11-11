#FNG is Proactive in Veteran Suicide Prevention by addressing the triggers of suicide and WHY it continues to happen.

We Provide and Maintain a Fleet of Velomobile Recumbent trikes (3 and 4 Wheel Bicycles, some with electric assist) FREE of charge to ride for our local Veterans and their families to #GetOutTheDamnHouse and learn to live life #StigmaFree

Located in Las Vegas, the Entertainment capital of the world, The Battle Born State of Nevada, #VegasStrong and yet ground zero for one of the HIGHEST Veteran suicides rates in the Nation.