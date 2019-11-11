#FNG is Proactive in Veteran Suicide Prevention by addressing the triggers of suicide and WHY it continues to happen.
We Provide and Maintain a Fleet of Velomobile Recumbent trikes (3 and 4 Wheel Bicycles, some with electric assist) FREE of charge to ride for our local Veterans and their families to #GetOutTheDamnHouse and learn to live life #StigmaFree
Located in Las Vegas, the Entertainment capital of the world, The Battle Born State of Nevada, #VegasStrong and yet ground zero for one of the HIGHEST Veteran suicides rates in the Nation.
“Forgotten Not Gone is part of my Hope! Hope to overcome depression, suicidal thoughts,the feelings of worthlessness!”
– Veteran Trike Commando Feb 2019 –
100% of Profits of Team Store goes to Funding our Mission critical needs of Forgotten Not Gone and our Veteran Peer Support Program Veteran Trike Brigade. Your generosity allows us to continue to provide and maintain our fleet of Velomobile recumbent trikes Free of charge for our Veterans and their intermediate family.
“Great people! Amazing hearts!!!!! An organization that actually cares about veterans. improving lives and helping families cope with their distress. I’m proud of this organization.”
– May 2015 FNG Sponsor –
“I love the motivation these guys give vets to get up and out there. Its hard to forget about ones own problems and help others, and vets helping vets is just gold.”
– April 2019 FNG Community Supporter –
