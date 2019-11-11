 DONATE
Forgotten Not Gone

“Stomping Out Veteran Suicide!”

Suicide Prevention through Veteran Peer Support Outdoor Recreation. Too many Veterans isolate, shutting off the outside world until it is too late. #TooDamnMany Veterans Die by Suicide! We find that physical activity is one of the surest ways to get Veterans engaged back into a healthy active social life.

#FNG is Proactive in Veteran Suicide Prevention by addressing the triggers of suicide and WHY it continues to happen.

We Provide and Maintain a Fleet of Velomobile Recumbent trikes (3 and 4 Wheel Bicycles, some with electric assist) FREE of charge to ride for our local Veterans and their families to #GetOutTheDamnHouse and learn to live life #StigmaFree

Located in Las Vegas, the Entertainment capital of the world, The Battle Born State of Nevada, #VegasStrong and yet ground zero for one of the HIGHEST Veteran suicides rates in the Nation.

How we help veterans

Veteran Peer Support

EMOTIONAL

Overcoming our disabilities through a veteran peer support network

PHYSICAL

Helping our veterans #GetOutTheDamnHouse with outdoor recreation

SPIRITUAL

Repairing a broken spirit and Restoring #Hope. 1 Scripture at a time

“Forgotten Not Gone is part of my Hope! Hope to overcome depression, suicidal thoughts,the feelings of worthlessness!”

Reggie Twyn Currie, Veteran Trike Commando Feb 2019

immediate needs

#FundTheMission

These are our immediate needs where your support can have the greatest impact!

100% of Profits of Team Store goes to Funding our Mission critical needs of Forgotten Not Gone and our Veteran Peer Support Program Veteran Trike Brigade. Your generosity allows us to continue to provide and maintain our fleet of Velomobile recumbent trikes Free of charge for our Veterans and their intermediate family.

“Great people! Amazing hearts!!!!! An organization that actually cares about veterans. improving lives and helping families cope with their distress. I’m proud of this organization.”

Joey Silva, May 2015 FNG Sponsor

Support Us Through Amazon Or Ebay

Amazon donates 0.5% of the price of your eligible AmazonSmile purchases to Forgotten Not Gone

Everyone benefits when you sell for Charity on eBay. ebay Sales for Charity: Forgotten Not Gone, Inc

“I love the motivation these guys give vets to get up and out there. Its hard to forget about ones own problems and help others, and vets helping vets is just gold.”

Michael Trust, April 2019 FNG Community Supporter

Thank You To Our Sponsors

Thank you to our wonderful sponsors. We truly appreciate your help, encouragement, and support.  Without your commitment and resources to #FundTheMission , We are not able to carry on our Mission “Stomping Out Veteran Suicide!”

Urban Ice Organics
Catrike

@FORGOTTEN.NOT.GONE

Forgotten Not Gone Veteran Trike Brigade

Without your Support to #FundTheMission We are not able to pay for required weekly Recumbent Trike Maintenance to Keep Our Veterans riding safely. We need weekly gas money to drive Our 24″#FNG Box truck and 12″ Flat Bed Truck to the Bike trails where we get our Veterans to Escape the isolation overcoming their disabilities. Your generosity, funds our Mission Critical support weekly Maintenance and is helping us continue “Stomping Out Veteran Suicide!”, 1 Pedal at a Time.

